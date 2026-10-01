Exercise your legs and your historical knowledge at guided CBD walk

For most of us, darting your eyes over the Pinsent Hotel, King George Gardens and the Holy Trinity Cathedral is a rite of passage when roaming the streets of Wangaratta. But have you ever taken a moment to think about just how fascinating these local structures really are? This Saturday, 3 October, the Wangaratta Historical Society will hold another Guided CBD Historical Walk, this time joined by amateur historian and bushwalker Greg Absler. For Greg, these sites have many stories to tell. “I’m always interested in the fact that there are things that we see every day and… don’t know what’s behind those things,” Greg said. “We see the bridge across the Ovens [River]… but we just don’t understand how historical that site is… the fact that there is a bridge across the Ovens River, at that point.” “When [these sites] are pointed out to us, they’re much more interesting.” Rather than perusing Wangaratta’s history through a linear and more static lens, Greg lets the local landmarks shape a dynamic discussion. “It’ll be like walking through history,” Greg said. Kicking things off at the Ovens River, the local Indigenous history will lead the conversation, before Greg and walkers venture through the CBD to cover the Mitchell Tree, Pioneer Cemetery, Wangaratta Primary School, Pinsent Hotel and the old post and telegraph office, just to name a few. It’s the second time Greg has been the walk guide, and after a positive first experience, he has no doubt this walk will go over just the same. “What was really nice there were a couple of local people there [who] could add stories to what I was telling,” he said. “It’s very much a walk among friends.” Walkers will meet at Marmungun Rock in Apex Park at 10am for the two to three kilometre walk, wrapping up at the W.H. Edwards Museum in Ford Street at about 11.30am. The walk is free, but donations to the museum are much obliged. To register your interest, contact Adrian Twitt on 0470 403 875. * What's On In Brief * The Victorian Salami Festival Join in a day of authentic Italian hospitality, great food, award-winning wines, live music and more at the Victorian Salami Festival Saturday 3 October from 10.30am - 4pm at Dal Zotto Wines. To book your ticket or more information, visit www.dalzotto.com.au/victorian-salami-festival-2026. * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. * Johnny and Rebecca live at the Da Vinci Social Club Musical duo Johnny and Rebecca are set to share an afternoon of dancing, singing and clapping on Sunday 4 October from 1.30-4.30pm at the Da Vinci Social Club The pair have extensive backgrounds in live music entertainment, with their well-matched vocals and spontaneous performances, the pair are sure to keep the crowd entertained playing everyone’s favourite greatest hits. For members the cost is $20 and $25 for non-members, afternoon tea is included. Bookings are preferred for seating and catering purposes, to secure your seat contact 0409 307 606 or dvsc.wang@gmail.com. *