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Exercise your legs and your historical knowledge at guided CBD walk

<p>LOOK A LITTLE DEEPER: Wangaratta Primary School will be one of the many points of interest in the upcoming Guided CBD Historical Walk this Saturday, 3 October. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>LOOK A LITTLE DEEPER: Wangaratta Primary School will be one of the many points of interest in the upcoming Guided CBD Historical Walk this Saturday, 3 October. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

LOOK A LITTLE DEEPER: Wangaratta Primary School will be one of the many points of interest in the upcoming Guided CBD Historical Walk this Saturday, 3 October. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

Extraordinary local history told through ordinary sites
Grace Fredsberg
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026