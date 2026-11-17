Ben Thomas has taken on the role of Rural City of Wangaratta acting director community and infrastructure, following the departure of Marcus Goonan earlier this month. Mr Thomas has been appointed to the acting director role for six months. Having been with council for 10 years, during which time he's held leadership roles across technical services, community services and infrastructure and delivery, Mr Thomas brings significant experience to the position. Prior to joining council, he spent 15 years working in consulting, after beginning his career in local government. Mr Thomas is also an active member of the local community, including as a Project 365 board member, and through his involvement with local community music groups. He is well-known as the bugler at Wangaratta's ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day services.