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Fasten your plates with free anti-theft screws

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Wangaratta police will be fitting anti-theft screws on Saturday following recent surge in theft
Bailey Zimmermann
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026