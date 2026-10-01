Ken Farrell

11/1/1943 - 25/9/2026

Former Wangaratta sports administrator, umpire, and Wangaratta Chronicle staff member Ken Farrell passed away last Friday, aged 83.

Ken was well-known for his work with the Wangaratta and District Junior Football League (originally the Wangaratta Junior Football League), which he served as secretary/treasurer for 25 years between 1983 and 2007.

He also spent time umpiring and coaching in the league, of which he was a life member, and the WDJFL's under 14 best and fairest award has since 2006 been named the Ken Farrell Medal in recognition of his dedication.

The WDJFL paid tribute to Ken on its Facebook page this week, saying he played an instrumental role in its growth and administration.

"In an era long before online registrations, emails and electronic result entry, Ken's commitment knew no bounds," the league's post reads.

"At the start of each season, he would travel to every club with a car full of footballs and paperwork, ensuring teams were ready for the year ahead.

"Following each round, clubs would deliver their paperwork to his home, where he meticulously collated results, maintained records, organised meetings, distributed communications and managed the league's finances.

"Ken's dedication, work ethic and passion for providing opportunities for young people to play football helped shape the league we know today."

A regular fixture as an umpire on both cricket and football fields locally during the '80s, '90s and early 2000s, Ken was also a keen supporter of the Wangaratta Football & Netball Club, where he joined the board as secretary in 2005 and continued to serve for many years.

He became the 'voice of the Showgrounds' on match days, making announcements, updating scores and bringing his trademark cheer to the role.

Ken was also a regular around the ground, lending a hand with game day set-up, and during the week with any jobs required to keep things running smoothly.

Having earned life membership of the WFNC in 2015, he was later honoured to receive life membership of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League.

His work life included decades with North East Newspapers (later North East Media), where he began as a compositor and moved through other roles as newspaper production technology advanced.

Ken, who has bravely battled Parkinson's disease in recent years, is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jacqui, with whom he welcomed three children, Nicole, Melissa (dec) and Trent. He also delighted in being a grandfather of four, and great grandfather of two.

Ken's funeral will be held on Friday 16 October from 2pm at Mason Park Chapel in Mason Street, followed by interment at the Wangaratta Lawn Cemetery.

Fittingly, a gathering will then be held at the Wangaratta Magpies clubrooms.