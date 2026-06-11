Award-winning Australian film 'Just A Farmer' will be screened in Moyhu on Saturday, 20 June, with organisers hoping the event will spark important conversations about mental health in rural communities.

The screening will be held at Moyhu Soldiers Memorial Hall (24-26 Bartley Street), with doors opening at 6pm for a 7pm start.

The event is being supported through the Look Over the Farm Gate Community Grants program, the Rural City of Wangaratta and the King Valley Arts Film Club.

'Just A Farmer' tells the story of a farming family navigating grief, silence and the lasting effects of suicide, while also highlighting the resilience and strength often found in country communities.

Event organiser Regina Callaway said the film had the power to bring an often unspoken issue into the open.

"Mental health is often a silent struggle in farming communities," Ms Callaway said.

"This film brings that reality to the forefront, starting conversations that can change lives."

The evening will also include a post-screening talk with Dr Julian Fidge of South Wangaratta Medical Centre, giving attendees an opportunity to reflect on the film’s themes and discuss their own experiences in a supportive setting.

Tickets are $10 and include supper after the screening, giving everyone the chance to stay on, share a cuppa, and take time to reflect, connect and start conversations together.

Tickets are available via https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/just-a-farmer-tickets-1988749336802.