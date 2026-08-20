Northeast Health Wangaratta reporting an increased demand and pressure on their services is a symptom of a healthcare system that needs further support, particularly in regional areas.

We all see the headlines of the strain on the public purse, the shortages of healthcare workers, but sometimes it takes feeling the impact at a local level to realise the reality of the burden placed on health services.

Most of us have sat in an emergency department at 3am waiting for a bed, so know that this advice comes from a place of empathy and understanding.

As the cost of living rises and people feel the pressure of their purse strings tighten, it’s understandable people are hesitant to see a GP, especially when you are unsure of the out-of-pocket cost, or if you will even be able to book an appointment within three months.

Keeping these things in mind, it’s important for the community to be aware of the resources available to them when they need them most.

If you are unsure what the best avenue to seek care for a medical issue is, NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 60 60 24 can provide advice about your symptoms and where to seek appropriate care, and the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department is another option for many non-life-threatening conditions.

Depending on your needs, appropriate care could look like your local GP or pharmacist, or the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VED.vic.gov.au), which provides free virtual care.

It's also important to remember it is not the staff's fault if you find yourself waiting for service, they are only there to help, so treat them with respect.