Fire Danger Period not far away

The Fire Danger Period (FDP) is just around the corner for local municipalities, and with that comes a reminder to ensure you are prepared. Monday 23 November marks the beginning of a critical time for our community, one that demands vigilance, preparation and responsibility. With several fires having already occurred across the Wangaratta, Benalla and Mansfield regions as a result of machinery operations, the CFA has issued a clear and urgent message: clean up now. Long grass, dry vegetation and clogged gutters are fuel for disaster. With the fire season nearly upon us, the risk of bushfires escalates rapidly, especially under the influence of warmer, drier conditions the rural city has been experiencing recently, despite occasional rain events. This is not bureaucracy for bureaucracy’s sake, it’s a safeguard designed to protect lives, homes and the environment. Preparation is not just about compliance, it’s about community resilience. Whether you live in town or on a rural property, your actions matter. Clearing vegetation, maintaining firebreaks and having a bushfire survival plan are essential steps that could make all the difference. Let’s not wait for smoke on the horizon to remind us of what’s at stake. Fire doesn’t discriminate and neither should our preparedness. This summer let’s be proactive, not reactive. Community members are encouraged to download the VicEmergency app to receive warnings and emergency information relevant to their area. No burning off is\u202Fpermitted\u202Fduring the FDP without a Permit to Burn, which can be\u202Fapplied for\u202Fthrough the Fire Permits Victoria website.\u202F For more information on preparing your property and understanding local fire restrictions, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au.