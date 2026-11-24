Rural City of Wangaratta council have begun fire prevention inspections on private properties following the commencement of the Fire Danger Period on Monday. Council officers are inspecting properties for potential fire hazards and responding to community reports about hazards on private land. Where a property is considered to pose a fire risk, the landowner may receive a Municipal Fire Prevention Notice. The notice will outline the work required and the deadline for completing it. Required works may include slashing grass, establishing firebreaks, clearing undergrowth or removing flammable material. Landowners who do not complete the work by the specified deadline may receive an infringement notice and fine. Reducing vegetation and other hazards around homes and properties is a shared responsibility. Residents are encouraged to prepare their properties early and maintain them throughout the fire season. Council’s fire prevention responsibilities cover both private property and council-managed land. These inspections form one part of the broader work undertaken to reduce fire risk and protect people and property across the municipality. Residents can find advice about preparing their property and developing a fire plan on the Country Fire Authority’s www.cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare