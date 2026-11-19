Wangaratta Chronicle journalist Bailey Zimmermann's coverage of a Marwood fire victim's loss of her home and her ensuing battle for state assistance has taken out a prestigious honour at the 2026 Victorian Country Press Awards. The story was announced the Best News Story at the annual awards, attended by hundreds of representatives from country newspapers throughout Victoria at the Rydges Melbourne last Friday evening. Bailey's front page coverage of 'The Forgotten fire' in the Chronicle's 13 March edition this year afforded readers a personal account of Leshya Perkins' bushfire horror. Not only did she watch with despair as the fast moving blaze engulfed her home and all her belongings at Henley Ridge on 4 December last year, but the pensioner's trauma was compounded in ensuing months by her ineligibility for similar government support to that afforded of other fire victims during the January bushfires this year. Readers were informed that victims of the Markwood bushfire - the first major blaze of what would be an horrific summer statewide - were not eligible for joint state/federal funding assistance because it did not meet the threshold of an eligible natural disaster, that had required a coordinated multi-agency response costing the state at least $240,000. Deakin University Communication faculty professor Kristy Hess and senior lecturer Dr Alison McAdam, who judged the more than 90 entries in the Best News Story category from across the state, said Bailey’s story about the plight of Ms Perkins and an unfair distribution of government support funds grabbed the reader’s attention right from the start. "He has mixed anecdotes, observation and good news reporting to produce an engaging and important story," they said. "The layout and headline also combine to deliver a strong news package." Wangaratta Chronicle photographer Melissa Beattie was also a finalist in the Best Sports Photo category, with judges commending her 'Agony and Ecstasy' entry showing a batsman walking from the field after his dismissal, while the other team celebrated in the background.