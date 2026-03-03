Ovens Valley Nationals’ MP Tim McCurdy believes the firebombing of a tobacco store in Mooroopna last week is a “deeply troubling” example of the escalating violence linked to the tobacco trade across Victoria.

Detectives from Victoria Police are investigating after the store on McLennan Street was destroyed by fire around 3am last Thursday.

They are also investigating whether the blaze is linked to another tobacco store fire in the same strip of shops on 3 February.

Mr McCurdy, who is the Shadow Minister for Consumer Affairs, as well as Gaming and Liquor, said that while investigations are ongoing, the growing pattern of serious incidents highlights the increasing risk to communities, workers and emergency services.

“Firebombings and violent attacks are completely unacceptable,” he said.

“Communities should not be living with this level of danger, and yet the state government continues to rely on weak measures that fail to deter organised crime.”

Nationals’ MP for Shepparton Kim O'Keefe said the incident had shaken the local community.

Mr McCurdy said Victoria urgently needs stronger enforcement and greater police powers to prevent further incidents, warning that the current system is not working.

At the start of last month the Victorian government introduced a new Tobacco Licensing Victoria scheme to try and help smoke out the illicit tobacco trade, which includes increased penalties of up to 15 years jail and fines up to $1.8 million for those selling illicit tobacco.

Mr McCurdy re-iterated his criticism that having only 14 inspectors to cover more than 1000 illicit tobacco shops in Victoria is laughable.