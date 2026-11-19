As the region prepares for the start of the Fire Danger Period next week, Wangaratta firefighters sprang into action with a factory fire in North Wangaratta and a fast-moving grassfire in Springhurst over the weekend. A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said about 1:15pm on Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire issuing from the Alpine MDF factory on Crosher Lane, North Wangaratta. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus as they worked to extinguish the blaze. The spokesperson said the fire was deemed under control at 1:54pm and Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria personnel also attended the incident. On Sunday, a CFA spokesperson said 13 units responded to a 20-hectare grass and scrub fire about 5pm on Smith Road, just off the Hume Freeway. An advice alert was issued for nearby residents at the peak of the blaze which was travelling in a north-easterly direction. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within 42 minutes and it was deemed safe at 7pm. The Fire Danger Period commences in the Rural City of Wangaratta and surrounding shires on Monday 23 November.