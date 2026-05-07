Keiran Klemm

13/9/1942 - 23/4/2026

Former Rural City of Wangaratta and Shire of Wangaratta councillor Keiran Klemm was farewelled at Wangaratta's St Patrick's Catholic Church on Friday, following his passing on 23 April.

The 83-year-old Londrigan resident had spent his life on the land, dedicated to primary producing and to the rights of farmers.

He left school at the age of 16 to begin working on the family farm, Eumana.

The property ran dairy cows and pigs, as well as growing flax, and supplied local nuns with a large ham each Christmas, along with regular firewood for heating.

In his early 20s, Keiran drove around Australia with friends.

On his return, he purchased the Marion Ella property at Londrigan, and began cropping and sheep grazing, exhibiting the well-developed sense of obligation and work ethic he drew from his German/Danish ancestry.

In 1971, Keiran married Julie Beryl Jones, and together they raised six children - Paul, Anne, Damian, Mark, Helen and Kathleen - and later welcomed 10 grandchildren; he was proud of them all.

Having contributed significantly to the work involved in building his own home, Keiran also developed strong ties to his community.

He was an active Country Fire Authority member for 65 years, deputy group officer for 20 years (including being in the aerial wing to monitor fires from a small plan, and then helicopter to guide ground crews), and spent 13 years as a first responder with emergency response.

Keiran was also an active Victorian Farmers Federation member, with interests in water management, soil and animal welfare, was a National Party member, worked closely with local Aboriginal Elders.

He spent five years as a Rural City of Wangaratta councillor, between 2000 and 2005, and also served with the former Shire of Wangaratta prior to amalgamation.

Other community involvement included his role as an electoral receiving officer; and on the committees of Christopher Robin Kindergarten, Carraragarmungee Primary School, Galen Catholic College, Kilmore's Assumption College, Melbourne's Genazzano College and St Bedes College, Mentone.

Keiran loved to travel, and enjoyed visiting family on Hamilton Island, the Gold Coast and Perth, as well as travelling to Europe four times, including to Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia, Croatia and Italy, and also to Canada, Alaska and New Zealand.

He loved cricket and was an MCC member, supported North Melbourne in AFL, and locally enjoyed attending country race meetings, as well as water-skiing.

His faith was an important part of his life, and for more than 60 years was a member of the Knights of the Southern Cross, a national organisation of Catholic laymen who operate with the support of Australian bishops.

Keiran's family remembered him as a man of integrity who cared deeply for his loved ones, spoke up about local issues when required, and remained true to his ideals.