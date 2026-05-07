Kevin (John) Howard

10/03/1932 - 21/04/2026

When Kevin Howard relocated to Wangaratta from Bairnsdale in 1961, it was the beginning of a connection which would draw on his background in education, and involve community service and a step into public life.

All this while raising a family of six children with wife Margaret in their adopted city, which they both called home for the remainder of their lives.

Kevin, who served as a City of Wangaratta councillor in the 1970s and was mayor in 1973-'74 and 1976-'78, passed away on 21 April aged 94.

He left a legacy which his eldest son Michael says remains visible in the rural city today.

From the Wangaratta Indoor Sports Stadium and Airworld, from the former education services building to the saleyards complex, there are physical reminders of his time as a city leader.

Kevin's first role in Wangaratta, was as assistant teacher projectionist with the Wangaratta branch of the education department's Visual Education Centre, then based in Chisholm Street.

Two years later he was appointed officer-in-charge of what had become the Audio Visual Education Centre, which gradually developed over Kevin's 25 years of leadership.

During the first 15 years, the centre's staff would travel to schools in the region, screening educational films to classes; advising teachers about the use of films and other teaching aids in their classroom lessons; and training and licensing teachers in the operation of 16mm projectors and other AV equipment.

This role saw Kevin become recognised as 'the picture show man' by thousands of children.

Assisted by his lobbying, a tailored facility was developed in a new four-storey building which was an arrangement between the city council and the education department; the education services building was opened in Ovens Street in 1976.

As well as his professional life, Kevin was known locally through his involvement with the fire brigade, to which he'd been drawn by then-Wangaratta station officer and later CFA chief officer Ron Orchard, a former teammate in the Bairnsdale brigade in the early 1950s.

Kevin went on to serve as secretary, group communications officer and regional planning committee chairman for the local brigade.

In 1971, he was invited by the Wangaratta Chamber of Commerce to nominate for election to the city council, and local government in one form or another became part of his life for the next 40 years.

He was involved at a time when the Wangaratta City Council was regarded throughout Victoria as a leader.

During his nine years on council, Kevin was elected mayor three times, and enjoyed the chance to be involved during a time of great development and future planning.

While on council and beyond, he chaired many local community committees, and was a member of other regional and state government committees; he was appointed by council as foundation chairman of the Airworld committee, and served for three years.

Kevin's interest in athletics, which stretched back to his involvement as a sprinter with the Collingwood Harriers -he had also been a handy footballer, playing a practice match with Carlton in the early '50s, and loved waterskiing - led to his role as a starter for the Wangaratta Athletics Carnival for 15 years, and later serving as executive officer and president.

In 1988, Kevin's contribution to the city was recognised through Wangaratta's Citizen of the Year Award. This was followed in 1999 by an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Following Victorian council amalgamations, he was appointed chairman of commissioners of the new Alpine Shire for three years in 1994.

Following a nine-year role as principal consultant local government and regional development with IER Strategic Planning, he took on the role of secretary with the Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch in 2010.

In a life of wide-ranging personal and community interests, Kevin also had a lifelong passion for woodwork, was an avid reader, worked as a casual bus driver for Cullens over 20 years, was involved in Our Lady's Catholic parish (writing its history, 'From Paddock to Parish'), and served as a Justice of the Peace.

He lived for 65 years in the only home he ever owned, in Smith Crescent, before moving into St Catherine's in recent months.

The father of six, grandfather of 23 and great grandfather of 14 loved his family, who will gather in coming weeks for his farewell, along with many on whom Kevin left an impression.

"We shared him with the community, and we each carry a piece of his influence with us," Michael said.

"He was an example, especially to his grandchildren, of how to live life with integrity, service and perseverance."

Kevin Howard will be farewelled in a funeral service at Our Lady's Catholic Church in White Street on Monday 18 May from 1pm.