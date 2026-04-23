Schools and community groups located in the Rural City of Wangaratta (RCoW) can now apply for free compost made from the council’s kerbside Food and Garden Organics (FOGO) service, with successful projects to receive delivery at no cost.

The Council Compost Give Back Program is running alongside International Composting Awareness Week (3–9 May) and is designed to show how household food scraps and garden clippings can be turned into a practical local resource for community and education projects.

Applications are open and eligible projects include school gardens and outdoor learning spaces, sporting groups, community gardens, environmental or Landcare groups, and other not for profit initiatives located within the RCoW municipality.

Successful applicants will receive compost at no cost, including one free delivery.

RCoW Mayor Irene Grant said the program helped show how food scraps and garden waste could be reused locally.

“Projects like this demonstrate how composting supports closed loop waste systems, where materials collected from households are returned to the community as a useful resource,” she said.

To apply, submit an expression of interest at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Services/Waste-Recycling/Compost-Give-Back-Program.

Applications close at 12pm on Friday, 29 May.