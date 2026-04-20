Free public transport travel in Victoria has been extended for another month until the end of May, as the fuel crisis due to the war in the Middle East remains ongoing.

From 1 June until 31 December fares on the state's public trains, buses and trams will halved as continued incentive for people to use public transport instead of petrol and diesel powered vehicles.

However, the free public transport has had a negative impact, with reports of overcrowding on V/Line trains worsening, especially during the recent school holidays.

For the Albury line trip to and from Southern Cross Station, some passengers have found themselves having to stand for hours as seats have been occupied.

The Victorian Budget 2026/27 will invest $432 million to pay for the ongoing subsided travel in the state.

Under half-price fares, a full daily fare will cost $5.70 to travel anywhere across the state, not $11.40.

Half-price fares will save the average daily commuter more than $850 from 1 June until the end of 2026.

Under half-price fares, reimbursements will be available for people with myki passes.

Public transport will remain permanently free for under 18s and other special pass holders.

Also from 1 June, the tap and go rollout can resume across the network.

Premier Jacinta Allan said she is determined to do everything in her control to help Victorians who are under pressure.

“I know this won’t solve every problem, but it’s another step I can take to help Victorians right now,” she said.