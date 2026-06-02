Twenty-three local community organisations will receive a boost this year, with a total of $38,916 awarded through a subfund of Into Our Hands Community Foundation.

The grants support initiatives in housing and homelessness, natural disaster recovery and resilience, education, health and wellbeing.

Marion Nash of Garry Nash & Co Community Fund said the huge number of grant applications once again highlights the ongoing need for financial assistance in much needed services throughout our area.

"We are proud our GN & Co Community Fund is in a position to support and strengthen a diverse range of local organisations which in turn benefits those living within our beautiful region," she said.

This year, a new approach of unrestricted funding was awarded to the successful grant applicants.

This allows organisations to use the funds responsively and where they are most needed to deliver on their mission.

It builds organisational stability and capacity, which leads to more effective, sustainable and long-term community impact.

Pangerang Community Hub, which provides a space for welcoming opportunities for the communities to connect, create and learn, was one of the successful recipients.

Pangerang Community Hub executive officer Tennille Hall said this funding will help keep their mobile community hub on the road to continue visiting smaller communities.

"It is a valuable service for people who need support, particularly those who are not online or cannot easily travel into town, and this grant will help us keep providing that outreach,” she said.

Springhurst Recreation and Community Hall Reserve secretary and treasurer, and Zonta Wangaratta president and board member, Elizabeth Wilson, said the grant will support both organisation she represents in different way.

"For Springhurst, the funding will help us purchase a defibrillator the hall has needed for some time but could not afford within its tight budget," she said.

“Our closest township is Wangaratta meaning if someone need an ambulance they are waiting at least 15-20 minutes, this is a potentially life-saving purchase for our community.

"For Zonta Wangaratta, the grant will allow us to digitise decades of records and photographs so the club’s history can be preserved and accessed more easily in the future.”

For Moyhu Tennis Club, the grant will go towards a proposed multi-court redevelopment, seeing the existing courts at the Moyhu Recreation Reserve transformed into a modern, multi-purpose facility designed to serve the wider King Valley community.

"The grant will support our proposed multi-court redevelopment and help create another activity space for local residents and visitors," club president Wendy Thorp said.

"It is about more than tennis, it is about building connection, increasing participation, and strengthening Moyhu as a community hub."

The other successful 2026 community groups are: Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta, Laceby West Rural Fire Brigade, South Wangaratta Fire Brigade, Springhurst Rural Fire Brigade, Zac’s Place, North East Support and Action for Youth (NESAY), Appin Park Kindergarten, Greta Valley Primary School, Open Door Neighbourhood House, Thread Together, Wangaratta Community Toy Library, Wangaratta Agricultural Society, Wangaratta Community Garden, Wangaratta Historical Society, Wangaratta Parkrun, Whitfield Public Cemetery Trust, Whorouly Primary School, Rotary Club of Appin Park, and Wangaratta District Specialist School.

Now in its fifth year, the Garry Nash & Co Community Fund continues to provide grassroots organisations with accessible, responsive funding opportunities.

It is administered by Into Our Hands Community Foundation, with oversight from a local advisory panel.

Since inception in 2021, Garry Nash & Co Community Fund has distributed over 100 grants valued at approximately $200,000.

Tax deductible donations can be directed to the Garry Nash & Co Community Fund at Garry Nash.com.au or through Into Our Hands Community Foundation online at, https://intoourhandsfoundation.com.au.