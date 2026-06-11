Women accessing IUD insertions and removals through Gateway Health’s Clinic 35 in Wangaratta will now be able to access free fast-acting pain relief under a statewide rollout of Penthrox, also known as the “green whistle”, across Victoria’s Women’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Hubs.

It’s a safe, fast acting and dignified pain management option available for free for IUD insertions and removal.

The Victorian government says the pain relief option is being made available for free for IUD procedures following the release of Victoria’s Inquiry into Women’s Pain, which found many women experienced significant or severe pain during insertions and did not always have adequate pain relief options available.

The report revealed for too many, IUD insertions were completed without adequate pain relief options available, and women were told they would only have minimal discomfort and some cramping manageable with paracetamol, only to experience severe pain.

Wangaratta’s local sexual and reproductive health hub is Gateway Health’s Clinic 35, which services Wangaratta, Wodonga and Myrtleford.

Gateway Health general manager primary care and nursing Jodie Finlayson said the organisation welcomed the rollout, supporting the availability of Penthrox for IUD insertions and removals.

"At Clinic 35, we see firsthand the importance of accessible, respectful and patient-centred care," she said.

"Many people seeking IUD procedures have previously reported significant pain or anxiety, and the availability of fast-acting pain relief offers an additional option to support comfort, choice and dignity during these procedures."

Ms Finlayson said the initiative aligned with what services like Clinic 35 heard from patients every day, that their experiences of pain needed to be acknowledged and appropriately managed.

"Expanding access to evidence-based pain relief supports more informed decision-making and can improve overall healthcare experiences," she said.

"We are committed to continuing to provide high-quality, trauma-informed sexual and reproductive health care to our community in regional Victoria, ensuring patients are supported with clear information, choice of pain management options, and compassionate clinical care."

Gateway Health encourages anyone considering an IUD or seeking reproductive health support to speak with their healthcare provider about the options available to them or to contact Clinic 35.

In the last year, more than 11,000 women and girls used the free or low-cost services across the network of hubs across the state.

Nearly 40 per cent of hub patients were concession card holders, with most living in the regions.

Women’s Health Goulburn North East (WHGNE) also welcomed the decision, saying many women in the region had shared experiences of not feeling heard or believed when reporting pain, particularly during procedures such as IUD insertion.

The organisation said expanding access to no-cost pain relief was an important step toward more respectful and supportive care, while also taking into account cost-of-living pressures affecting healthcare choices.

WHGNE chief executive Mandy Macdonald said women have told them loud and clear that their pain has not always been taken seriously, and this is a step in the right direction.

“Pain relief matters, but so does being heard, believed and given real choices in care," she said.

WHGNE said for women in regional communities, continued investment in accessible local services and strong referral pathways remains essential to ensuring equitable access to care.

For more information, please visit betterhealth.vic.gov.au/sexual-and-reproductive-health-hubs.