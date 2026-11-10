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Free school lunch pilot proposed for Ovens Valley

<p>ON THE MENU: Independent candidate Steve Manning shares his policy information on a school lunch pilot with Wangaratta mum Em Scott, who runs a free fresh produce swap stand outsider her home.</p>\\n
<p>ON THE MENU: Independent candidate Steve Manning shares his policy information on a school lunch pilot with Wangaratta mum Em Scott, who runs a free fresh produce swap stand outsider her home.</p>\\n

ON THE MENU: Independent candidate Steve Manning shares his policy information on a school lunch pilot with Wangaratta mum Em Scott, who runs a free fresh produce swap stand outsider her home.

Independent candidate Steve Manning's proposal to help ease cost of living pressures
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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