Free school lunch pilot proposed for Ovens Valley

Independent candidate for Ovens Valley Steve Manning will advocate for a state-funded free school lunch pilot to help ease cost-of-living pressures on regional families, while ensuring local children have access to nutritious meals at school. Mr Manning said the proposed pilot in Ovens Valley electorate would be funded by the Victorian government and initially operate for one school year, providing lunches three days a week at a small number of participating schools, with locations selected in consultation with school communities and based on demonstrated need. Under the proposed model, all students at participating schools would be welcome to opt in, without families having to demonstrate financial hardship or explain their personal circumstances. Mr Manning said the proposal would build on existing Victorian school food and uniform initiatives, including the School Breakfast Clubs program and the Camps, Sports and Excursions Fund (CSEF) that provides relief for excursions, but also assists families with school uniform vouchers from prep to year seven. "Local schools and community organisations are already doing some fantastic work to support children and families...I want to build on that work, not duplicate what's already happening," he said. Mr Manning said a successful program needed to be properly resourced, without placing additional unpaid responsibilities on teachers, school staff or volunteers. "Government funding needs to cover meal preparation, coordination, delivery, serving and the equipment and resources required to make it work," he said. "Not every school has a commercial kitchen or the facilities to prepare meals on site. "We should look at flexible options, including local food providers, shared kitchens and centralised meal preparation, so smaller regional and rural schools can also participate." Mr Manning said the initiative was an example of the practical local solutions he wanted to advocate for in state parliament.