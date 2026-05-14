A free wellbeing day for women who have had a cancer diagnosis will be held in Wangaratta on Tuesday, 26 May.

Counterpart Victoria - a service of Women's Health Victoria which connects, supports and informs women with cancer to live well - is partnering with Northeast Health Wangaratta to host the day at Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway from 10am to 2:45pm.

It is open to any woman who has had a cancer diagnosis, recently or in the past, and their support person, friend or family member.

The day will feature mindful movement with Mandy Hogan, an information session with a dietitian, and creative pot painting with Suzie Quartermain.

All sessions are free, and morning tea, a light lunch and tea/coffee will be provided, with participants welcome to stay for all or part of the day.

Counterpart hosted a similar event in Wangaratta last May, and among those who attended was local Fiona Pilkington, who saw it as part of her focus on wellbeing in the wake of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Fiona, who had had a mammogram and ultrasound on Christmas Eve 2024 after noticing a change in her breast, received her diagnosis on New Year's Eve.

"I had not been worried (about the mammogram) at all, so it was a really very unexpected diagnosis," she said.

The process of surgery and radiation therapy began for Fiona in January 2025, and while she had initially planned to work during treatment, she decided to take some time out.

"I pretended this was my job eight hours a day, to look after myself, and I was grateful to have such great local care," she said.

When Fiona heard about last year's wellbeing day, she signed up.

"I wouldn't normally have done something like that, but I decided to take the opportunity," she said.

"It was great to meet other people with lived experience; I think the networking was what I most enjoyed, because you often don't have that opportunity.

"It was a really enjoyable day."

Fiona said she would encourage others to register for this year's event.

"It's free and it's accessible, and it's about taking every opportunity - I'll go along again," she said.

Registrations for the day close on Tuesday 19 May, and can be made by visiting counterpart.org.au/events or calling 1300 781 500.