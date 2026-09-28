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Funding support for hubs aids sexual and reproductive health care

<p>HEALTH CARE SUPPORT: Gateway Health business manager Jo Zamperoni (left), sexual health nurses Brodie Pascoe and Ange Davidson, and general manager Jodie Finlayson have welcomed the implementation of ultrasound equipment at their Wangaratta and Wodonga clinics. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>HEALTH CARE SUPPORT: Gateway Health business manager Jo Zamperoni (left), sexual health nurses Brodie Pascoe and Ange Davidson, and general manager Jodie Finlayson have welcomed the implementation of ultrasound equipment at their Wangaratta and Wodonga clinics. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

HEALTH CARE SUPPORT: Gateway Health business manager Jo Zamperoni (left), sexual health nurses Brodie Pascoe and Ange Davidson, and general manager Jodie Finlayson have welcomed the implementation of ultrasound equipment at their Wangaratta and Wodonga clinics. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

State government announces rollout of ultrasound equipment across Victoria.
Grace Fredsberg
September 28, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 29, 2026 • 06:36

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