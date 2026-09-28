Funding support for hubs aids sexual and reproductive health care

Gateway Health's Clinic 35 is one of 20 Sexual and Reproductive Health Hubs across the state benefiting from the rollout of new ultrasound equipment. Victorian Minister for Health, Ingrid Stitt, said the equipment, together with clinician training, is part of a $480,000 investment in sexual and reproductive health services aimed at improving equity of access, particularly for those based outside major cities. A portable ultrasound device has been operating at both Wangaratta and Wodonga clinics since 2023, allowing clinicians to perform an ultrasound assessment in the clinic to confirm early pregnancy rather than through a referral to an imaging provider. Jodie Finlayson, Clinic 35 general manager, said the impact this investment is having on women within the North East community cannot be overstated. "For regional patients, this can mean fewer appointments, reduced travel costs and less time waiting for assessments that are required to support treatment planning," she said. "Access to termination of pregnancy has very specific timeframes and [this] can create added layers of stress or complexity when waitlists are involved. “For people seeking pregnancy options or abortion care, this [device] can help confirm an early pregnancy and support timely clinical decision-making as part of a comprehensive care pathway.” The investment also paves the way toward a broader conversation about access to sexual and reproductive health care. Despite being decriminalised in Victoria in 2008, accessing such services, including abortion care, is still a challenging domain. "Access challenges are a reality for many people living in rural and regional communities," Ms Finlayson said. "We know that travel distances, limited availability of specialist services, out-of-pocket costs and waiting times... compounded by stigma, concerns about privacy and confidentiality and fear of judgement...can create barriers to accessing healthcare. "Being able to provide more services locally improves equity of access and helps ensure people receive care closer to home, surrounded by their existing support networks." When it comes to health care access and outcomes in rural and regional areas, Ms Finlayson said this government support is integral to their clinic. "Access to healthcare should not depend on where you live," she said. "This initiative strengthens our ability to deliver safe, evidence-based reproductive healthcare locally and improves options for people across North East Victoria." The Clinic 35 team can provide free and confidential information, discuss available options and assist people to access the most appropriate care for their individual circumstances. Visit https://gatewayhealth.org.au/services/gp-clinics/clinic-35-sexual-and-reproductive-health/ to learn more, or alternatively, call Clinic 35 directly on 02 6022 8888 and ask to speak with the Sexual and Reproductive Health Nurse or ask to book a termination of pregnancy appointment.