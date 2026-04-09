A bright new community initiative is coming to Wangaratta with the opening of the Funky Op Shop on 22 April, a charity store operated by Beautiful You, aimed at supporting local women going through cancer treatment.

Located at 13 Norton Street, Wangaratta, the Funky Op Shop will raise funds to provide practical and emotional support for women facing cancer, including help with house cleaning, massage services, wigs, and grocery vouchers.

Importantly, all money raised in Wangaratta will stay in Wangaratta, directly benefiting local women and families.

The community is encouraged to donate good-quality items, with the exception of electrical goods and baby porta cots.

Donations can be dropped directly at the Funky Op Shop on Fridays between 9am and 2pm.

Founder Debbie Clayton said the idea for expanding Beautiful You services locally came after recognising a gap in support for women undergoing cancer treatment.

“Since moving back to Wangaratta, I saw a real need for women going through cancer to get extra help,” she said.

“Simple things like house cleaning, grocery cards, or a massage can make such a difference when someone is unwell.”

The charity has deep personal meaning for Debbie.

Her mother, Terry Heffernan, passed away in Wangaratta in 1999 after battling breast cancer and secondary cancer.

“It left a big hole in my heart,” Debbie said.

“I knew I had to do something to help others going through this horrible disease.”

After her mother’s passing, Debbie moved to Queensland, where she established the Beautiful You program.

Over the years, the charity has helped many women through some of the most challenging times of their lives.

“It is incredibly rewarding work, but it can also be emotional when one of the women passes away,” Debbie said.

"It's important to support a local charity, over 450 people are diagnosed with cancer every day.

"At some stage in our lives someone close to you will be diagnosed with cancer.

"Supporting Beautiful You by shopping at the Funky Op Shop will be helping local women with cancer.

"I would like to express my appreciation to all the local businesses that have generously donated to support us in getting the shop up and running."

The Funky Op Shop will also provide opportunities for locals to get involved.

Volunteers are urgently needed, and anyone interested can collect a volunteer form when the shop opens or contact Debbie directly via email at debbie@beautifulyouprogram.org.au.