More than 60 locals found their rhythm at the first 'Community Dance Around' event at Everton Hall on Saturday, 9 May.

The first of four in the series, locals were invited to come along for an evening of bush dancing action, good cheer and camaraderie, and a lovely supper prepared by the committee.

Homemade sausage rolls, chocolate brownies, slices, sandwiches and cakes felt well-earned after being out on the dance floor.

Live music provided by Bally Kiel created the ideal setting for folks to get involved.

The event was made possible by the Everton Hall committee, Bally Kiel and funders, and Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).

The next dance will be held at Bowmans Murmungee Hall on Saturday, 13 June.

Cost is $10 for families or $5 for individual attendees, cash preferred.

Tea, coffee and supper will be supplied.

Visit events.humanitix.com/community-dance-around for more information.