Wangaratta Library’s popular GeekCon event is one of 111 grant recipients sharing in close to $220,000 as part of the Victorian government’s annual Youth Fest 2026 grants program.

The Rural City of Wangaratta arts culture & events manager Simone Nolan said the library will use the $2000 funding to deliver the popular GeekCon event, returning on Saturday, 19 September.

“Delivered in partnership with council’s youth team, this year’s event will include virtual reality gaming experiences, comics, themed market stalls, live entertainment, and a cosplay competition,” she said.

“GeekCon provides a creative, inclusive space for young people and the wider community to connect and participate.

“It is designed to improve access to these experiences in rural areas while supporting creativity, self-expression, and community connection.”

Victorian Youth Fest shines a light on the achievements of young people across a diverse range of areas – from the arts and innovation to community service and mentorship.

Youth Fest will run from 1 to 30 September 2026.

There are 66 events in metropolitan Melbourne and 45 across rural and regional Victoria.

Minister for Youth Luba Grigorovich said Youth Fest encourages the next generation of young leaders to explore their creativity and develop skills that will take them into adulthood.