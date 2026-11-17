Wangaratta has again demonstrated its strong support for local emergency food relief service Loaves and Fishes - Christians Caring (LF-CC), by backing its latest Grab a Grocery event. A group of 20 LF-CC volunteers were stationed at the city's Woolworths supermarket for four hours on Saturday, for the initiative now well-recognised by Wangaratta residents. And locals didn't hesitate to add extra items to their morning grocery run, handing them over at the collection point outside the store to help bolster the shelves of the LF-CC's in-demand food pantry in Greta Road. Groceries and a small amount of cash donations to the value of $6542 were collected during the morning. "That's a lot more than last time," newly re-elected LF-CC chair Anita Walker said. "The groceries weighed in at 1027kg, and were made up of staples, other grocery items, and items for Christmas hampers." Ms Walker said volunteers remarked on the positive response from shoppers during the event, with some donating more than just an item or two. "There was some huge generosity shown, and people were so receptive, it was fabulous," she said. "People know what it's all about now, and we've started using social media and posting on Facebook on Wangaratta Community Noticeboard when it's happening, so people are really aware and happy to contribute. "That support allows us to keep giving on behalf of the community. "People were asking on Saturday when we're doing the next one, and we have committed to doing it quarterly, so the next one will be in about February. "This strong support reinforces that this is the community's support of an emergency food relief program in Wangaratta - that's what it says to us." For anyone who was unable to be at Woolworths on Saturday, donations can be made by visiting http://wesleyancommunitycare.supporterhub.net.au/donations/new-donation-page-153