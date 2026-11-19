Christmas is fast approaching, but if the thought of finding perfect, reasonably-priced gifts tends to fill you with fear, St Michael's Anglican Church is the place to visit this month. The church grounds will be the venue for the next Wangaratta West Artisans Market on Saturday 28 November from 9am to 1pm. Not just a chance to purchase thoughtful, original Christmas gifts, the market also lends support to local craftspeople. It will feature a range of products, including handcrafted items, fresh produce, plants, and home-baked cakes. There is also the opportunity to enjoy morning tea, or a delicious brunch/lunch from the barbecue, with gluten-free and vegetarian options available. A coffee van will be on-site, the ukulele club will perform from 10.30am, and there will be activities for children to enjoy during the market.