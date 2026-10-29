Give a Gift Appeal returns after record-breaking year of giving

A young boy receiving a replacement for a treasured football lost during a period of family violence. A child in foster care opening gifts tailored to their interests. Children living with disability, children whose families were recovering from addiction, and young people spending the festive season in emergency accommodation all finding a reason to smile. These are just some of the hundreds of stories made possible through last year's Give a Gift Appeal. With community support reaching a record high, 618 children and young people received gifts through the appeal, helping create moments of joy, hope and belonging they may otherwise have missed. Yet with cost-of-living pressures continuing to affect local families, the need this festive season is as great as ever. The Give a Gift Appeal, a joint initiative of Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC), Gateway Health and Centre Against Violence, helps provide gifts to children, young people and families connected to programs across all three organisations during the festive season. For families doing it tough, these gifts are much more than presents. They help ease financial pressure and ensure children and young people can experience the excitement of giving and receiving during the festive season. Without the appeal, many families would simply be unable to provide gifts at all. Jaime Chubb, CEO of Centre Against Violence (CAV) said every year the appeal reminds us just how generous our community is. "We see firsthand how overwhelming Christmas can be for the families we support, and the relief when they know their children won't miss out," Jaime said. "Those moments show just how much a simple act of generosity can mean." Tom Mulvaney, CEO of Upper Murray Family Care said the children, young people and families supported through this appeal are navigating a really tough time. "The Give a Gift Appeal helps bring a little joy, hope and connection to children, at a time when it is needed most," he said. "It is a powerful reminder that, even as many households face their own challenges, our community continues to rally around children and families who need extra support.” Dr Trent Dean, CEO of Gateway Health saikd they were proud to be part of the Give a Gift Appeal and to play a small part in supporting local families who may be facing a difficult Christmas. "It reflects the strength of our community when people come together to make sure every child feels remembered and included,” he said. The Give a Gift Appeal is about far more than gifts. It creates moments of joy, dignity and hope while reminding children, young people and families that they are valued, supported and remembered by their community. How You Can Help The impact of the Give a Gift Appeal is only possible because of the generosity of our community. Whether it's a toy, a gift card or a financial contribution, every donation helps bring joy, hope and a sense of belonging to local children, young people and families who may otherwise go without this Christmas. Community members, businesses, schools and groups are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped gifts such as: • Toys and games • Sporting and outdoor equipment • Art and craft supplies • Gift cards Financial donations are also warmly welcomed. These contributions allow organisers to tailor support to individual needs, purchase age-appropriate gifts, and help ensure every child and young person receives something meaningful. To make a financial donation, visit: umfc.com.au/donation/donations-give-a-gift/ Gift Drop-Off Locations • Gateway Health Wangaratta – 45-47 Mackay Street, Wangaratta • Gateway Health Wodonga – 155 High Street, Wodonga • UMFC Albury – 569 Young Street, Albury • UMFC Wodonga – 27-29 Stanley Street, Wodonga • UMFC Wangaratta – 36 Mackay Street, Wangaratta • Oak FM Wangaratta – 104 Murdoch Road, Wangaratta • Toyworld Wangaratta – 48-50 Murphy Street, Wangaratta (purchase a gift in-store and place it under Bill's Giving Tree in memory of Bill, previous owner of Toyworld Wangaratta) Every donation, no matter the size, helps ensure local children and young people feel valued, supported and remembered. Together, our community can create moments of joy, restore hope and remind families that they are not facing life's challenges alone.