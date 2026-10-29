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Give a Gift Appeal returns after record-breaking year of giving

<p>IN THE SPIRIT OF GIVING: Staff from the three appeal partner organisations (from left) Alex Gardner (CAV), Peter Vakirtzis (UMFC) and Sandrine Ross (Gateway Health) encourage others to donate to the Give a Gift Appeal.</p>\\n
<p>IN THE SPIRIT OF GIVING: Staff from the three appeal partner organisations (from left) Alex Gardner (CAV), Peter Vakirtzis (UMFC) and Sandrine Ross (Gateway Health) encourage others to donate to the Give a Gift Appeal.</p>\\n

IN THE SPIRIT OF GIVING: Staff from the three appeal partner organisations (from left) Alex Gardner (CAV), Peter Vakirtzis (UMFC) and Sandrine Ross (Gateway Health) encourage others to donate to the Give a Gift Appeal.

Appeal helps provide gifts to children, young people and families doing it tough
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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