There were plenty of smiles, laughs and a bit of footy banter as Sport North East's April Inclusion Connect group was hosted by Wangaratta Magpies thirds footballers.

Dhanur Sharma, Sport North East team leader, said the monthly activity group encouraged all-abilities participants to enjoy a range of different sports with local clubs.

"Every month it's a different sport; so far, we've had baseball, golf, croquet, bowls, and now AFL," he said.

"It's always great to have people step in and have us at their club.

"We do some introductory work so that the clubs might think about doing things in this space, and then if someone wants to have a go at a sport, we can connect them to that.

"Some clubs are set up, some are not, so that's where we can support them."

Dhanur said the Inclusion Connect group started in July last year, and had proved successful with participants.

The April footy clinic involved participants from Kids Plus Disability Support Services, but the monthly event is open to all providers.