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Good tunes for a good cause

<p>TUNE IN: Wangaratta High School VCE Vocational Major students Thomas Pearson, Brodie Hamilton and James Caling have organised a live music fundraiser on Saturday 3 October to support Zac\\u2019s Place and its work supporting people experiencing homelessness in Wangaratta. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n
<p>TUNE IN: Wangaratta High School VCE Vocational Major students Thomas Pearson, Brodie Hamilton and James Caling have organised a live music fundraiser on Saturday 3 October to support Zac\\u2019s Place and its work supporting people experiencing homelessness in Wangaratta. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma</p>\\n

TUNE IN: Wangaratta High School VCE Vocational Major students Thomas Pearson, Brodie Hamilton and James Caling have organised a live music fundraiser on Saturday 3 October to support Zac’s Place and its work supporting people experiencing homelessness in Wangaratta. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Fundraiser to support people experiencing homelessness in Wangaratta this Saturday evening
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026