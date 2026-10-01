Good tunes for a good cause

A live music fundraiser supporting Zac’s Place and people experiencing homelessness in Wangaratta is set to feature a night of good tunes with local band Lowline on Saturday 3 October. Lowline is a locally grown Aussie indie rock ‘n’ roll band with a raw, rock forward sound, a dirty blues undertone, and shares a likeness with bands like JET, The Raconteurs and Cage The Elephant. VCE Vocational Major students Jayden Laxton, Thomas Pearson, Brodie Hamilton and James Caling are organising the student-led event at Zac’s Place as part of their community project, giving them the opportunity to work with a local organisation and contribute to the wider Wangaratta community. Tickets cost $20, with all profits going directly to Zac’s Place. The fundraiser will run from 6pm to 10pm and include a sausage sizzle and raffle for those attending. “This event is about bringing people together and using live music to make a real difference in our community,” student organiser Thomas Pearson said. “We wanted to create something that people would genuinely want to come along to while also raising money for Zac’s Place.” Zac’s Place community worker Di Duursma said young people had played an important role during the organisation’s eight years in Wangaratta, with the latest initiative continuing that local connection. “We are so excited to have students run an event for Zac's Place involving ex WHS students from a local band Lowline whose music is recorded at local studio Springtown sounds,” she said. “Music is the nerve ends of the soul and we use it as a way to build community,” she said. The fundraiser gives residents a chance to enjoy live music while contributing to a local cause. For tickets, visit https://events.humanitix.com/zac-s-noise. * What's On In Brief * G’Day Glenrowan Free community-focused event, G’Day Glenrowan, is on Saturday 3 October from 9am - 1pm across Glenrowan Lions Park and Gladstone Street. Visitors can explore market stalls featuring handmade items, locally baked goods, fresh produce, unique gifts, and plants. The day will also include live music in Lions Park, children’s face painting, and free entry to the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub, where visitors can experience the story of Ned Kelly’s last stand. For more information, visit the Rural City of Wangaratta What’s On listing for G’Day Glenrowan at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/GDay-Glenrowan-2026. * Car boot sale at Thoona Hall Thoona CFA is holding a Car Boot Sale at the Thoona Hall on Saturday 3 October between 9am and 12pm. The Thoona CWA will be supporting this event, selling Devonshire Teas in the Thoona Hall and holding a stall selling CWA merchandise, craft items, homemade cakes and slices. Come along and support your local community and your local volunteers. * Secondhand book sale The Friends of Wangaratta Library are holding a book sale on Saturday 3 October from 9.30am to 12noon at the Wangaratta Library. There will be a large range of secondhand adult fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books to choose from. All money raised will assist the library in providing programming and events. *