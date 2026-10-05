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Good2Go Expo to open conversations on death, love, loss and living life

<p>SHARING FROM THE HEART: Local author Rose Sexton (centre), pictured with Merry Sae-Lam and Genevieve Doyle, will officially launch her new memoir \\'The Bird and Bee\\' at the Good2Go Expo Friday 16 October. </p>\\n
<p>SHARING FROM THE HEART: Local author Rose Sexton (centre), pictured with Merry Sae-Lam and Genevieve Doyle, will officially launch her new memoir \\'The Bird and Bee\\' at the Good2Go Expo Friday 16 October. </p>\\n

SHARING FROM THE HEART: Local author Rose Sexton (centre), pictured with Merry Sae-Lam and Genevieve Doyle, will officially launch her new memoir 'The Bird and Bee' at the Good2Go Expo Friday 16 October.

Local author Rose Sexton to share her new memoir 'The Bird and Bee' at Good2Go Expo
Jordan Duursma
October 5, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 6, 2026 • 04:34

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