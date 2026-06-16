Applications are now open for the 2026/27 Community Food Security – Local Grants program, part of the $8.5 million for food relief in the Victorian Budget 2026/27.

Neighbourhood houses, multicultural, faith-based and volunteer-led groups can apply for grants of up to $100,000.

Victorian volunteers spend an average of $235 a month out of their own pockets.

This means every year a volunteer could be more than $2800 out of pocket.

That’s why this funding can cover food parcels, groceries, community meals or fuel vouchers.

Two previous grant rounds funded around 250 food relief and food security initiatives across the state.

For the first time, up to $2 million of the program will be specifically for Neighbourhood Houses.

Neighbourhood Houses are trusted local hubs where people come to learn and access support.

This program ensures organisations can continue their work by helping to address rising operating costs.

“We know many working families are doing it tough right now," Luba Grigorovitch, Minister for Carers and Volunteers, said.

“That’s why we’re backing local community organisations to deliver food relief where it’s needed most and help make sure families have food on the table.”

Applications for Local Grants close on 9 July 2026.

For more information, and how to apply, visit vic.gov.au/community-food-relief-program-local-grants.