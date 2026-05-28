Wangaratta will be one of the stops on Guy Sebastian’s new regional tour, with the Australian star set to perform at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Wednesday, 28 October.

The Wangaratta date is part of Sebastian’s new 100 X Around Australia tour, which follows his sold-out 2026 national arena run and will take his full band to regional centres across New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria, tickets are on sale now.

Audiences can expect a career-spanning set featuring major hits including Who’s That Girl, Like It Like That, Standing With You and the four-times platinum smash Choir, alongside newer songs from his latest album 100 Times Around The Sun such as Maybe, Get It Done and The Keys.

Long-time favourites including Battle Scars and Before I Go are also expected to feature, giving regional fans a chance to see one of Australia’s most recognisable performers bring his latest show to a more intimate setting.

Sebastian said touring regional Australia remained one of the most rewarding parts of his career.

“There’s something really special about touring regional Australia," he said.

"I always feel like I’m coming home.

"Driving around this beautiful country is incredible, but it’s seeing the people in these communities who make every trip unforgettable.

"No two shows are ever the same, and that’s what makes touring regionally so rewarding.

"I can’t wait to bring the next chapter of the tour to as many places as I can, reconnect with fans, friends and familiar faces along the way, with golf clubs in the boot.”

The regional run follows a sold-out national tour earlier this year and continues the momentum of Sebastian’s latest album release, with the new shows aimed at bringing the live production to audiences outside the capital cities.

Guy will also donate $1 plus GST from every ticket sold to The Sebastian Foundation, the charity he co-founded with wife Jules Sebastian to support adolescent mental health and wellbeing.

The Wangaratta show is one of 15 Victorian dates on the tour.

For more information, visit https://guysebastian.com.