Wangaratta-based Independent MP for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, is seeking to legislate improvements to the resilience of Australia’s telecommunications networks during natural disasters, amid warnings that repeated communications failures in regional areas are putting lives at risk.

Dr Haines said North East Victoria has endured successive catastrophic events in recent years, including the Black Summer bushfires, major flooding in 2022 and 2023, and the January 2026 bushfires that devastated parts of Indi.

“Two fires this summer - the Longwood Fire and the Upper Murray Fire - destroyed 400 homes and burnt more than 250,000 hectares,” she said.

Dr Haines said her constituents experienced repeated telecommunications outages during the bushfires, putting their safety at risk.

“Despite multiple reviews and inquiries making clear recommendations, governments have failed to act," she said.

"When communications fail, lives are put at risk."

Dr Haines this week introduced her Strengthening Communications in Natural Disasters Bill to the parliament seeking to deliver three key reforms: temporary disaster roaming, mandatory power backup for mobile base stations, and a stronger pathway to fund community resilience projects.

“This is a simple, life-saving measure that is already technically possible and operating in other jurisdictions,” she said.

“It has been recommended repeatedly, including by government reviews, yet still has not been implemented.

"People must not lose the ability to call for help in an emergency.”

The legislation would also require the communications regulator to identify high-risk mobile tower sites and enforce minimum backup power standards.

“When towers have adequate battery or generator backup, they stay online longer - ensuring people can receive emergency warnings and stay connected when it matters most," Dr Haines said.

Dr Haines said she had long advocated for at least 24 hours of backup power for critical sites, a recommendation supported by multiple inquiries and the Victorian government.

The bill would also formally recognise disaster-resilient communications as eligible for public interest telecommunications funding, enabling greater Commonwealth support for mobile backup systems, satellite connectivity, and rapidly deployable infrastructure such as Cells on Wheels and community Wi-Fi hubs.

“This ensures disaster resilience is treated as core infrastructure, not an afterthought,” Dr Haines said.

The legislation was seconded by Independent Member for Mayo in South Australia, Rebekha Sharkie.

Dr Haines said the reforms were urgently needed as regional Australia faces a future of escalating climate-driven disasters.

“This bill is about ensuring that when the next fire, flood or storm hits, people can still call for help, access emergency information, and stay connected,” she said.

“In regional Australia, communications are not a convenience - they are a lifeline.”