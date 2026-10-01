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Haines opens $150,000 grants program

<p>The latest round of the Stronger Communities Programme is here, presenting a prime opportunity for community organisations to inject up to $20,000 in grant funding into their project. </p>\\n
<p>The latest round of the Stronger Communities Programme is here, presenting a prime opportunity for community organisations to inject up to $20,000 in grant funding into their project. </p>\\n

The latest round of the Stronger Communities Programme is here, presenting a prime opportunity for community organisations to inject up to $20,000 in grant funding into their project.

Expressions of interest open for cut of $150,000 in latest round of grants program
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026