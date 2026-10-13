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Harry's Project 365 fundraiser grows

<p>STRONG SUPPORT: Locals can support Harry Lindsey\\'s contribution to Wangaratta-based mental health initiative Project 365 by adding to his fundraising total, and by joining him at Appin Street\\'s Bill Eaton Athletics Complex between 10am on Sunday 31 October and 10am on Sunday 1 November. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n
<p>STRONG SUPPORT: Locals can support Harry Lindsey\\'s contribution to Wangaratta-based mental health initiative Project 365 by adding to his fundraising total, and by joining him at Appin Street\\'s Bill Eaton Athletics Complex between 10am on Sunday 31 October and 10am on Sunday 1 November. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin </p>\\n

STRONG SUPPORT: Locals can support Harry Lindsey's contribution to Wangaratta-based mental health initiative Project 365 by adding to his fundraising total, and by joining him at Appin Street's Bill Eaton Athletics Complex between 10am on Sunday 31 October and 10am on Sunday 1 November. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Support grows for Harry Lindsey's 24-hour continuous movement fundraiser.
Simone Kerwin
October 13, 2026 • 05:00

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