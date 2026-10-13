Harry's Project 365 fundraiser grows

Wangaratta's Harry Lindsey has raised more than $9000 ahead of his upcoming challenge, which will see him aim for 24 hours of continuous movement in support of local mental health initiative Project 365. Between 10am on Saturday 31 October and 10am on Sunday 1 November, the 24-year-old will be in action at Appin Street's Bill Eaton Athletics Complex, walking or running throughout the 24-hour period. He's encouraging the community to join his 'Project: 24 for 365' journey, by spending any time they can spare keeping him company around the oval. "People are encouraged to come down throughout the event, walk or run some laps alongside me, show their support and help create a positive environment around an important cause," Harry said. While Harry's initial fundraising target for the event was set at $5000, he has now reached $9315. All funds raised will support Project 365's work to start conversations, raise awareness and support mental health in the local community. To contribute to Harry's fundraiser in the lead-up to the day, visit https://www.mycause.com.au/page/403556/project-24-for-365 And if you can, set aside a little time to either cheer him on or take a lap or two - or even more - around the oval with him.