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Have your say on priorities for Wangaratta–Whitfield Road

<p>BAD RATINGS: The Wangaratta-Whitfield Road is rated one star out of five under the National Australian Road Assessment Program. </p>\\n
<p>BAD RATINGS: The Wangaratta-Whitfield Road is rated one star out of five under the National Australian Road Assessment Program. </p>\\n

BAD RATINGS: The Wangaratta-Whitfield Road is rated one star out of five under the National Australian Road Assessment Program.

The community is asked to identify problem areas on King Valley road.
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 10, 2026 • 01:00

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