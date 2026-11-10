Have your say on priorities for Wangaratta–Whitfield Road

The Rural City of Wangaratta is asking residents, businesses, and road users to identify priority problem areas on Wangaratta–Whitfield Road. The state government recently announced safety upgrades, south of Wangaratta, to the roads, bridges and intersections, as one of 50 statewide, and part of a $893 million plan. Council welcomed the election commitment that recognises the need for improvements and a council spokesperson said it remains focused on securing long-term upgrades to the road. Through an online interactive map, road users can highlight problem areas and nominate sections requiring repair or safety improvements. The feedback will help council advocate for the community’s highest priorities, while supporting the case for further investment along this important connection to the King Valley. Wangaratta–Whitfield Road is a state-managed route used by local communities, agriculture, freight, and tourism, and provides access to work, education, and essential services. The road is rated one star out of five under the National Australian Road Assessment Program. Earlier community-led research found 85 per cent of respondents considered it unfit for purpose, while 78 per cent reported vehicle damage while using the road. Visitor numbers to the King Valley are expected to double over the next decade, increasing the importance of a safe and reliable road connection. Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said the road connects people with work, education and essential services, while supporting farms, freight, and the visitor economy. “The people who use this road know where the problems are," she said. "Their feedback will give us stronger, more targeted evidence to advocate for the upgrades the community needs.” The advocacy is part of council’s broader push for sustained investment in regional growth and transport infrastructure. Together with Regional Cities Victoria, council is calling for a $1 billion Regional Fund for housing, jobs and community infrastructure, as well as a $2 billion Regional Roads Package over four years. “Regional growth needs to be matched by investment in the infrastructure people rely on every day," Cr Grant said. Dedicated regional funding would give governments and councils a clearer pathway to deliver priority projects.” Have your say at Connect Wangaratta, connect.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/wangaratta-whitfield-road.