Entering parenthood for the first-time could feel like stepping into uncharted territory, but having the right support to get you started can make all the difference.

First-time parents Michael Clissold and Danielle Carter from Wangaratta are one of the 220,000 Victorian families who have received a free Baby Bundle through the state government.

This bundle contains all the essentials to help new parents and carers through the first few months, including a nappy bag, safe sleeping bag, first aid kit, sun hat, grow suit, picture books, emergency contacts and parenting information.

This initiative has saved families more than $33 million since the program started, and has saved families up to $150 each.

To welcome the arrival of their son, Ryan, Michael and Danielle received a free Baby Bundle through Northeast Health Wangaratta.

Northeast Health Wangaratta chief operating officer, Rebecca Weir, said this has proven invaluable to families in the early stages of their little ones' life.

“We see every day how important the early weeks of parenting are for families, and programs like the Baby Bundle make a real difference for new mums in our region," Ms Weir said.

“Having access to practical items and trusted information in those first few months can help take some of the pressure off families and give parents greater confidence as they start their journey.

“It’s a fantastic initiative that supports families from day one and ensures new parents in our community have the essentials they need to care for their babies.”

Every first-time parent in Victoria is eligible for a free Baby Bundle, as are first-time foster and adoptive parents with babies up to three months old.

They are provided in hospital at the time of birth or via local maternal and child health providers.