Local businesses are encouraged to join the Rural City of Wangaratta on Thursday, 12 February for the Annual Business Forum — an afternoon designed to strengthen connections, spark new ideas, and boost confidence across our business community.

With a blend of free and ticketed sessions, attendees can tailor their experience and walk away with practical skills, fresh insights, and valuable new connections built through meaningful networking.

“For a regional city like ours, networking is more than a professional courtesy — it’s how partnerships form, opportunities emerge and local operators continue to thrive," Irene Grant, Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor said.

"This year’s program is ideal for anyone looking to expand their networks or collaborate more across the region.”

The networking event features a keynote from Mark “Squiz” Squirrell OAM, who will share lessons from his experience as an Australian Special Forces Commando and his humanitarian work worldwide.

His stories of leadership, resilience and teamwork set the tone for meaningful conversations that continue well beyond the event.

Event highlights include:

Business Victoria cash flow workshop covering day to day financial management, and ways to strengthen supplier management;

Propel Digital workshop focusing on 2026 marketing trends, giving operators clear guidance on staying visible and responding to changing customer behaviour.

Business Expo/Networking (Free) meet with local business owners and organisations including Computing Today, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Country Universities Centre Ovens Murray, CVGT Employment, Astrowave, Merriwa Industries, nbn Local, Propel Digital, The Centre for Continuing Education, Kinscope, Tomkinson, and AusIndustry.

The event will be held at Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre, 33–37 Ford Street from 4pm–6pm with a free business expo and networking, followed by the business forum and keynote speaker from 6pm–9pm.

Tickets available at www.investwangaratta.com.au/Support/Business-Events/2026-Annual-Business-Forum.

For more information contact the council's economic development team on 03 5722 0888 or email economicdevelopment@wangaratta.vic.gov.au.