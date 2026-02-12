Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) has officially welcomed its 2026 graduate nurse intake, along with two new groups of allied health graduates commencing their professional careers at the health service this year.

In 2026, NHW will support 31 graduate nurses across four Graduate Nurse Program streams, with graduates onboarding through four intakes across January, February, March and July.

The staged intake model allows graduates to transition into the workforce with strong clinical and education support throughout the year.

Alongside the nursing intake, NHW has also welcomed a cohort of 15 allied health graduates, representing a diverse mix of therapy- and science-based disciplines.

The 2026 allied health graduate cohort includes graduates in dietetics, medical imaging, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, dentistry, oral health therapy, speech pathology, social work and pharmacy.

The Allied Health Graduate Program is delivered through a structured monthly program designed to support early-career clinicians as they transition into professional practice.

The program focuses on interprofessional skill development, encouraging collaboration across therapy and science work streams, while supporting ongoing professional growth, skill development and clinical confidence.

Graduate nurses rotate through a range of clinical areas, working alongside experienced nursing teams and educators while receiving ongoing education, mentoring and support.

Allied health graduates similarly benefit from structured learning, peer connection and exposure to multidisciplinary team-based care.

NHW chief operating officer Rebecca Weir said the graduate programs play a vital role in strengthening the local health workforce and supporting future clinical leaders.

“We are delighted to welcome both our graduate nurses and allied health graduates in 2026,” Ms Weir said.

“These programs provide a strong foundation for early-career clinicians, offering hands-on experience, dedicated support and the opportunity to build rewarding careers in regional healthcare.”

Graduate nurse Kathryn Garrioch said she was drawn to NHW because of the strong support and sense of community she experienced from the outset.

“From my very first contact with NHW, I was impressed by how organised, responsive and genuinely kind everyone was,” Ms Garrioch said.

“When I visited Wangaratta for a hospital tour, I immediately felt a strong sense of community.

"People were welcoming, friendly and made me feel like I already belonged.

“I’m really looking forward to gaining a wide range of experience through the program’s rotations and learning from experienced nurses.

“Knowing I’m supported both professionally and personally has given me confidence as I start my nursing career, and settling into Wangaratta with my family has been a really positive experience.”

Speech pathology graduate Stella Fawns said NHW stood out as an employer because of its strong reputation and regional focus.

“During my university studies, I completed a placement in Shepparton and really enjoyed working with rural and regional communities,” Ms Fawns said.

“When I started looking for a rural role, NHW stood out as a high-quality health service with a great speech pathology team.”

Ms Fawns said she was particularly looking forward to the collaborative nature of the graduate program.

“I’m really looking forward to engaging in interprofessional practice and learning,” she said.

“Meeting other early-career clinicians is a great way to build connection and community.

"Learning together will help me better understand my colleagues’ roles and how we can work together as a multidisciplinary team to support patients.”

Reflecting on her first weeks at NHW, Ms Fawns said both the organisation and the wider community had been welcoming.

“NHW and the Wangaratta community have been incredibly supportive,” she said.

“The welcoming environment at the hospital and in town has made my transition to living and working in Wangaratta smooth and positive.”

The Graduate Nurse and Allied Health Graduate programs continue to play a key role in workforce development across the region, with many graduates choosing to continue their careers at NHW beyond their graduate year.