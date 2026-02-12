A new local clinic offering face-to-face advice and support to people living diabetes, and those hoping to prevent the onset of diabetes, has opened in Wangaratta.

Consultant pharmacist and credentialled diabetes educator Deborah Hawthorne launched the clinic on 6 February; the initiative made possible with the help of a Rural Workforce Agency Victoria Allied Health New Service Grant of $4000, which helped fund essential supplies to get it up and running.

Ms Hawthorne said her goal was to offer accessible, evidence-based diabetes care close to home for people who currently need to travel long distances, or else go without.

She said she wanted it to be in a central location, so has based the clinic, DHC – Diabetes HealthCare, at Flex Out Health in Norton Street.

"As part of diabetes care there are so many people involved, including dietitians, physiotherapists, exercise physiology and psychology, so I decided it was a good idea to base myself in an allied health centre with other clinicians," she said.

"They are all key members of the diabetes team, and I think it's so important to have them in the one space."

Ms Hawthorne said as well as helping people to manage living with any type of diabetes, she also wants to assist people with diabetes remission and prevention.

She said the Wangaratta community has slightly higher rates of diabetes than the national average, so there is a clear need for the service.

While most people will be able to seek an allied health referral from their GP (as part of their chronic disease management plan) they can also self-refer if they would like to access to the clinic.

Ms Hawthorne said there may also be the opportunity to access a free appointment in the future for those clients who don't mind being involved in a teacher training opportunity which she'll be running for student diabetes educators through her association with the University of Western Australia.

"We struggle in this region to access many areas of healthcare, so I'm hoping this will open it up for Wangaratta and surrounding communities, with Telehealth options as well," she said.

"There may also be home visits in the future.

"I'm open to seeing what the need is - and to continue working with the diabetes department at Northeast Health Wangaratta, and all the other medical professionals working in the diabetes space."

Mr Hawthorne said she knows every person who comes through the door will be different, so she is looking forward to providing personalised, holistic care.

"Diabetes is a lifelong condition and it's all about goal setting and living well with diabetes, rather than letting it run your life."

To find out more about DHC – Diabetes HealthCare, email admin@diabeteshc.com.au or call Deborah Hawthorne on 0429 707 530.