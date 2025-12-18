Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is preparing for another busy Christmas and New Year period and is reminding the community to consider the most appropriate care options when seeking medical help.

NHW chief operating officer, Rebecca Weir, said emergency departments traditionally see a significant increase in demand over the holidays and NHW is encouraging community members to use alternative healthcare services for non-urgent medical needs.

"Our team is always here to provide emergency care when it's needed most, but the holiday season brings very high demand," Ms Weir said.

"If your condition is not life-threatening, there are other options that can help you get the right care more quickly."

Ms Weir said one of the fastest ways to access non-emergency care is through the Virtual Victorian Emergency Department (VVED), which allows people to connect with doctors and nurses online from home.

The service is free and available at www.vved.org.au.

"NHW also offers an online list of alternative healthcare options, including local GPs, pharmacies, urgent care services and nurse-on-call resources, which can be found at northeasthealth.org.au," Ms Weir said.

"By choosing the right care option, you help ensure our emergency teams can focus on the most seriously unwell patients."

For emergencies, always call Triple Zero (000) or attend the emergency department.