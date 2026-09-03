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Hear Wangaratta's history from a true local

<p>LOCAL STORIES: Rob Parsons set to share stories that move beyond the town\\u2019s familiar beginnings on Saturday 5 September at the Wangaratta Historical Society\\'s monthly Guided CBD Historical Walk leaving from Marmungun Rock. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>LOCAL STORIES: Rob Parsons set to share stories that move beyond the town\\u2019s familiar beginnings on Saturday 5 September at the Wangaratta Historical Society\\'s monthly Guided CBD Historical Walk leaving from Marmungun Rock. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

LOCAL STORIES: Rob Parsons set to share stories that move beyond the town’s familiar beginnings on Saturday 5 September at the Wangaratta Historical Society's monthly Guided CBD Historical Walk leaving from Marmungun Rock. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Rob Parsons set to share stories that move beyond the town’s familiar beginnings.
Jordan Duursma
September 3, 2026 • 02:00

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