Comedian Dave Hughes is gearing up to bring his stand-up show, ‘Cooked’, to Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 18 July at 7pm.

He invites people from the age of 15 plus to attend his show, especially those who aren’t convinced he can make them laugh.

Known for his comical take on the world and appearances on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ and ‘Taskmaster Australia’, Dave is now touring the country.

Audiences can expect a good time, a night of laughs and brutally honest tales of his experience on the football field.

“I've never been in better stand-up form,” he said.

“I do it full time now, so it's always my first love in comedy.

“I was standing on stage with a microphone in front of an audience and that's my full-time passion now.”

Stand-up comedy is one of Dave’s favourite things and it’s where his career started, ‘Cooked’ continues that legacy after three decades.

When asked where he gets his material, Dave said, “just life, every day".

"Life is always funny,” he said.

“Whenever something blows up in my life I talk about it and make people laugh."

In this case, Dave had five broken ribs and a punctured lung at the AFL Legends Charity Game last year.

“The show is called Cooked because I looked cooked on the night,” he said.

This tour has taken his iconic stand-up comedy skills to many regional towns across Australia where he continues to add to the country’s culture.

“I’m a regional boy myself; I grew up in Warrnambool. So, I love regional Australia,” he said.

Dave described himself as a one-man storyteller.

“I'm on stage alone, but you know what, we're all in it together,” he said.

“So, the audience is a big part of it, just being there and enjoying the silliness of life.”

Locals can be reassured the Wangaratta show will be his favourite gig ever on the night.

“I like to stay in the moment and not dwell on the past much,” Dave said.

Also, be on the lookout for his next tv appearance airing on the ABC soon.

For more information or to purchase tickets to Dave Hughes' 'Cooked', visit www.wpacc.com.au.

*

What's On In Brief

*

Vika & Linda to visit Wangaratta

Iconic Australian duo Vika & Linda have recently released their powerful new single ‘Where Do You Come From?’, alongside the announcement of their ninth studio album.

To celebrate the new release, Vika & Linda will embark on their largest ever national tour to date with their band The Bullettes, touching down at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 19 June at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be treated to songs from the new album together with the songs and stories of their inimitable career.

*

Thiry x Thirty exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

Art Gallery on Ovens’ fourth annual Thirty x Thirty exhibition will run until 22 June.

The much-loved exhibition features small format artworks, each measuring 30 x 30 cm, created by regional artists working across a wide range of styles and mediums.

*

Mountains & Streams exhibition at Art Gallery On Ovens

Peter Bridle's exhibition 'Mountains & Streams' is on display at the Art Gallery On Ovens from Thursday 25 June - Monday 6 July.

The exhibition features a selection of landscape photography captured in Scotland, New Zealand and Australia.

*

Wangaratta Art Gallery exhibition openings

Join in the Wangaratta Art Gallery's opening of 'Petite Miniature Textiles 2026' and 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' by artist Ali Noble on Friday 26 June from 5.30pm.

Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 is a biennial exhibition showcasing innovative small-scale textile practice from across Australia.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

*

Bluey show coming to Wangaratta

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is coming to Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June at 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family.

For more information and ticket links visit blueylive.com

*

Free junior fishing competition set for Glenrowan

Young anglers across the district are being invited to cast a line at the King River & District Fishing Club's Future’s Fishing Competition on Sunday 28 June, at the Glenrowan Recreation Reserve at 10am.

The event is free to enter, participants will have the chance to win prizes, with a registration prize on offer and a raffle draw scheduled for 2pm.

Every fish caught earns an entry into the raffle, and a free sausage sizzle will be provided from 12.30pm.

*

Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.