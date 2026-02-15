AusNet will be undertaking its annual aerial inspection program from Monday, 16 February to Friday, 20 February throughout the greater North East region.

"Helicopters give Ausnet a bird’s-eye view, so they can more easily identify and repair any wear and tear on powerlines and poles," an AusNet spokeperson

"These inspections help support a reliable and safe electricity supply for Victorian communities."

Areas will include: Alexandra, Boho South, Balmattum, Benalla, Dederang, Docker, Everton, Gundowring, Kergunyah Kiewa, Killingworth, Murrindindi, Molesworth, Marraweeney, Milawa, Markwood, Oxley, Swanpool, Tarrawingee, Thortnton, Tangambalan, Taminick, Violet Town, Wangaratta, Warrenbayne, and Yea.