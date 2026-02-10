A 400MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) near Glenrowan has been approved by the state government under their fast-tracking of renewable energy projects across the state.

Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny approved the project through the Development Facilitation Program (DFP) on Monday along with a 300MW BESS in Heywood.

The Glenrowan BESS will connect nearby into the existing Glenrowan Terminal Station and will have the capacity to power 138,000 homes during times of high demand and create approximately 100 jobs during construction.

It will occupy 10ha of land neighbouring the Glenrowan and Winton solar farms.

The site is about nine kilometres southwest of Glenrowan and five kilometres northeast of Winton, within the Rural City of Benalla.

Akaysha Energy is developing the battery in collaboration with BZ Renewables.

Akaysha Energy director, development and delivery Richard Reynolds said he was delighted to see the project fast-tracked.

“It is a strong endorsement of the project and the positive impact it will have,” he said.

“Big batteries are becoming as essential as transmission lines and substations, helping stabilise the grid and deliver energy when it’s needed most.”

Mr Reynolds said subject to approvals, construction was expected to commence on the battery in late 2027.

Proponents were required to undertake consultation with the community and relevant government agencies including local councils, the Country Fire Authority, AusNet, and DEECA.

Multiple community consultation sessions were held within the Glenrowan township.

The state government has fast-tracked 25 renewable energy projects across Victoria since the DFP was established in 2024.

Ms Kilkenny said the fast-tracked pathway had unlocked more than $9 billion worth of investment into renewable energy projects, helping provide cheaper and cleaner energy to hundreds of thousands of Victorian households.