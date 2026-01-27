A water main break on Wilson Road saw around 90 nearby properties without water supply overnight Tuesday as crews worked on complex repairs.

A North East Water spokesperson said staff and contractors worked through the Wangaratta water main break throughout the night, with the main located 2.5m deep requiring careful and safe excavation.

“The presence of trees and significant tree roots added further challenges and slowed progress to ensure everyone’s safety,” they said.

Works were initially expected to be completed by 9pm on Monday when it was first reported at about 5pm, but delays saw water supply restored by 4:20am Tuesday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures were at 38 degrees at 8pm before dropping to 18 degrees when water supply returned.

“We thank customers for their patience during the repair and apologise for delay,” the spokesperson said.

“We acknowledge the disruption this caused — particularly during hot weather when cooling systems were affected.”