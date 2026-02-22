Australia's social housing sector is in the midst of a growth decade unparalleled since the 1980s but a North East supplier has highlighted that figures fall well short of projections and the government needs to take the lead on funding to meet demand.

Research by the University of NSW shows that the number of homes managed as public, community or Indigenous housing for very low-income earners is set to increase by 55,000 in the 10 years to 2030 across Australia, however, peak housing bodies have recommended a greater number, over a decade, for Victoria alone.

While the region's leading provider Beyond Housing CEO Celia Adams welcomes the efforts of state and federal governments, she raised the alarm that supply is well below what is needed in the region and more broadly.

“Over the past five years, we have completed more than 300 social housing properties in the Goulburn and Ovens-Murray regions, and in the next two years, we will be completing a further 300," Ms Adams said.

"These houses will be potentially life-changing for the people who move into them, yet they only scratch the surface of what our region truly needs.

“These houses are also predominantly funded through philanthropic donations.

"While it is fantastic to see these contributions, social housing is an area that government should be leading."

Ms Adams said in 2025, the Community Housing Industry Association Victoria and the Council to Homeless Persons both recommended the construction of 60,000 new social houses in Victoria over the next decade.

"Yet the University of New South Wales’ report suggests that in the 10 years to 2030, only around 55,000 social houses will be built nationwide," she said.

“This shows that much more needs to be done.

"There needs to be ongoing social housing targets and investments from the government to ensure we have enough supply to take care of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

About 3 per cent of all housing stock in Victoria is currently social housing, the lowest of any state in Australia.

Infrastructure Victoria has recommended that 4.5 per cent of all housing stock in Victoria be social housing.

This target would be met if around 60,000 new social housing dwellings were built, as the peak housing bodies recommend.

Beyond Housing has 61 social houses in Wangaratta, with 16 new houses having been completed in December 2025.