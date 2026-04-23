Michael Hogan is coming to Da Vinci Social Club on Sunday, 3 May.

Michael has appeared on several TV shows and has been in various competitions, including the Parks Elvis Festival, New Faces and Fast Track.

With his versatile vocal range, you will be able to see him perform rock and roll, country rock and power ballads.

He has also performed in live shows including the Elvis Show, as well as solo, duo and trio performances at various venues around Victoria and New South Wales.

He has released several CDs as well as a couple of his own songs.

Come along and enjoy an afternoon of Michael Hogan at Da Vinci Social Club.

Tickets are $20 members and $25 non-members – includes afternoon tea.

Doors open at 12.45pm, with the show to run from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

To book, phone 0409 307 606 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com.

Drinks at bar prices - strictly no BYO drinks or food.