Residents are being encouraged to take part in Plastic Free July and help reduce plastic waste across the Rural City of Wangaratta.

Plastic Free July is a global movement that supports millions of people to cut back on single-use plastics through simple, everyday choices, helping to create cleaner streets, healthier waterways, and more sustainable communities.

Wangaratta council is inviting the community to sign up for the Plastic Free July Challenge and make small changes that add up to a big impact.

Residents can start by refusing single-use plastics where possible, choosing reusable alternatives, and responsibly disposing of waste.

Council’s transfer stations accept a range of soft plastics, providing another way for residents to reduce what goes to landfill.

Soft plastic quantities under 1m³ are accepted for free, whereas quantities over 2m³ incur a fee of $10.

Avoiding litter, especially plastic on roadsides and in rivers is also critical to protecting local wildlife and vulnerable species that rely on these environments.

Every action -big or small - helps protect the local environment, reduce waste, and contribute to a more sustainable future for Wangaratta.

Sign up for the Plastic Free Challenge www.plasticfreejuly.org/take-the-challenge.

Find out more about council’s waste and recycling options here: www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Services/Waste-Recycling/Transfer-Stations