Social media
Home page>News>Junior doctors stop work...
News

Junior doctors stop work as part of statewide strike

<p>LOCAL RALLY: Junior doctors rallied outside Northeast Health Wangaratta on Thursday afternoon from 1.30pm to 2.30pm over unsustainable working hours, fatigue and the threat to patient safety as part of state-wide industrial action across Victoria\\u2019s entire public hospital system. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>LOCAL RALLY: Junior doctors rallied outside Northeast Health Wangaratta on Thursday afternoon from 1.30pm to 2.30pm over unsustainable working hours, fatigue and the threat to patient safety as part of state-wide industrial action across Victoria\\u2019s entire public hospital system. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

LOCAL RALLY: Junior doctors rallied outside Northeast Health Wangaratta on Thursday afternoon from 1.30pm to 2.30pm over unsustainable working hours, fatigue and the threat to patient safety as part of state-wide industrial action across Victoria’s entire public hospital system. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Local doctors rally over unsustainable working hours, fatigue and the threat to patient safety.
Jordan Duursma
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision

Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision
Wangaratta man involved in fatal Glenburn collision
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
News

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels

Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
Mixed reaction to Labor's bold push for hotels
News

ATM reconfiguration at Commonwealth Bank

ATM reconfiguration at Commonwealth Bank
ATM reconfiguration at Commonwealth Bank