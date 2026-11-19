A re-elected Carroll-Labor government will invest $230,000 to upgrade Wangaratta District Specialist School. The funding commitment was announced by Labor's Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes and the party's Ovens Valley candidate Jennifer Smith outside the school last Friday. Ms Symes said it would allow the current asphalt to be replaced with a modern, fit-for-purpose surface, fitted out with new line marking. She said upgrading the courts was flagged as a priority by the school. "Local schools are the heart of our community, and this investment means more kids can get active at school," Ms Symes said. "A modern upgraded court... is just going to entice the kids to be outside in a safe environment." Ms Smith said Labor was committed to supporting the delivery of a key school facility, as "every student deserves a space to get active and have fun". The WDSS funding was part of a $1.17 billion commitment unveiled by Premier Ben Carroll to upgrade 228 public schools, and plan for upgrades at 16 more across the state. “Labor will also invest $500 million for upgrades at non-government schools, including $350 million for Catholic schools, and $150 million for other low-fee independent schools, with $30 million for Islamic schools,” he said. Premier Carroll also pledged a $50m statewide school grants program to help open up more public school ovals, halls and courts to local sporting clubs and community groups after hours and on weekends. The program will fund up to $150,000 for safety and security upgrades such as CCTV, lighting, alarms and door access systems; and up to $500,000 for physical works to manage access to shared spaces, such as new fencing and gates.