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Labor pledge $230,000 to upgrade Wangaratta District Specialist School

FUNDING PLEDGE: Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes and Ovens Valley Labor candidate Jennifer Smith announced a $230,000 investment in Wangaratta District Specialist School if Labor is re-elected to government. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

The hardcourts at WDSS will be resurfaced if Labor is re-elected